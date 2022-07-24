Our beloved Edna Elizabeth "Bets" Klopp, a WWII Veteran, age 98, died peacefully in her home on July 11, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. Bets was born December 12, 1923, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to Bertha Boyd & Rolandis Snyder Gibble.
In 1943, with blessings from her mother, Bets enlisted in the Navy as a member of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) & was assigned in Washington D.C. as a code girl for the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. It was there in 1944 while attending a USO dance she met the plucky & handsome U.S. Marine, Clarence "Butch" Klopp. Butch declared that first night that he would marry her - & he did, 10 months later. Bets & Butch were happily married for 70 years & a legendary couple. It should be said, Bets married a good man & through her love & support, Butch became a great man.
After serving WAVES, Bets returned to Manheim, PA in 1945 to await Butch's return from the War & give birth to their only child, John Raymond Klopp, also a Navy Veteran. Bets took on a career at Hamilton Watch/Datcon Instrument Company, where she worked for more than 25 years - at one point building explosive timers for the U.S. Korean War effort.
It was her dedication as a caring daughter that would lead to her early retirement in 1983, to care fulltime for her aging mother. Bets & Butch were very devoted to a life of Christ through their membership to St. Paul's United Church of Christ. While Butch served as a 33rd degree Mason, Bets served in the Order of Amaranth & achieved the role of Royal Matron. In 1995, Bets & Butch moved permanently to Stuart, Florida to live out their golden years basking in retirement splendor. They remained the power couple & filled their life with square dancing, painting, golfing & traveling to nearly 30 countries.
Bets & Butch sailed the South Pacific for their 65th anniversary to renew their wedding vows in Tahiti. They also dedicated much of their time to the First United Methodist Church & the Martin County Hospital, both in Stuart, & were staples in spiritual & healthcare communities for over 25 years. Bets was also proud of her memberships to the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) & Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary (VFW). After Butch passed away in 2015, Bets moved to Jacksonville, Florida to live out her life with her loving granddaughter, Brandy Klopp, & husband, Howard Kirk. Bets continued to thrive as a humble servant of Christ, regularly attending service at Avondale United Methodist Church.
In addition to her granddaughter, Bets is survived by her loyal sister, Patricia Boyer, & a wealth of family & friends throughout Florida & Pennsylvania. Bets will be remembered for loving presence, sage guidance, unyielding strength, pureness of heart & incredible appetite for both food & life. Joining her husband, Butch & son, John, Bets will be buried in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.