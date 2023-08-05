Edna E. Stoltzfus, 89, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the home.
She was the wife of the late Stephen S. Stoltzfus who died in 2009. Born in Caernarvon, Twp, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lena Glick Musser.
Edna was a homemaker and a member of the Rockville Mennonite Church. She had been involved in South Carolina Prison Ministry for 10 years with her late husband. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and history. For many years she was the church and family Historian.
Surviving are three children, Clair husband of Thelma Hoover Stoltzfus of East Earl, Carolyn wife of Michael Biggs of Greenwood, DE and Cheryl wife of Larry Landis of Honey Brook; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers Nevin and Alvin Musser.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 10, at 11:00 A.M. at the Wheat Ridge Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA with Pastor Amos Stoltzfus officiating. Interment in the Conestoga Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held in Wheat Ridge Chapel on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Carolina Chaplaincy Program, 2131 Old 96, Indian Trail Road, Batesburg, SC 29006. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.