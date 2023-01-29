Edna E. Kliewer was called home to heaven by her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Edna had battled multiple myeloma for over 19 years. Edna was born in Lancaster County to Andrew and Edith Weidman Siegrist and was raised on farms in the Manheim area. She was the wife of Donald H. Kliewer whom she married on June 17, 2006.
After graduating from Manheim Central HS, Lancaster Bible College and earning her master's degree in education at Millersville University, Edna taught elementary level classes in the Lewistown School District, Lititz Christian School, and Manheim Christian Day School. She was also privileged to teach for two years at a school for missionary children in Brazil, 1982-1984.
Edna is survived by three siblings: Andrew K. Siegrist, Philip G. Siegrist, husband to Linda Savage Siegrist, and Kathryn M. Siegrist Forry, wife of John S. Forry; four nephews, three nieces, 21 great-nephews and nieces, one step son, two step granddaughters, and six great-step grandchildren.
Since 1970 Edna has been a long-time active member of Calvary Church where she taught in the primary department, served on various committees and sang in the choir. Her smile and friendly disposition were reflections of her walks with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She never voiced a complaint and always had gracious, kind, and considerate heart for others. She had a great love for pencil sketching and doing some oil painting. She also loved to work in her flower beds to make God's beauty in creation available for all to see.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edna's Celebration of Life Service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A Visitation will start at 1:00 PM and service will immediately follow at 2:00. Light refreshments will be served following the service. Interment will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial gifts may be made in Edna's name to Calvary Homes, Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
