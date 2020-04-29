Edna "Darlene" Griest, 66, formerly of New Providence, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Conestoga View & Rehabilitation. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Curtis Hilton, of New Providence, and the late Dorothy (McBee) Hilton.
Darlene grew up in Lancaster and attended the School District of Lancaster. She then went on to be employed by Lancaster General Hospital in the environmental services department.
An avid watcher of Law & Order, Darlene would many times have episodes playing on her TV 24 hours a day. She enjoyed cooking and had a reputation for making an excellent shepherd's pie. Known to her grandchildren as "mom-mom," Darlene loved her children and her family, and she enjoyed her long- distance phone conversations with her sister Barb in FL.
In addition to her father, she is survived by a daughter, Barbara Shoff and husband Brian, of Holtwood; son, Thomas Showalter and wife Shauna, of Peach Bottom; grandchildren, Amber Johnson, Samantha Shissler and husband Kory, Julie Myers, Tori Myers, Brett Myers, Jonathan Showalter, Nathaniel Showalter, Brian Hammock, and Cary Shoff; brother, James Rue, of Georgia; sisters, Maryanne Althouse, of Georgia, and Barbara Plank, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was recently preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Griest, of DE.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Darlene's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Please visit https://www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail to print a donation form.
