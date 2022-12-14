Edna Brackbill Lauver 91, of Lititz, PA., and formerly of Camp Hill, PA., passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Moravian Manor Communities of Lititz. She was born on April 17, 1931, in Spruce Hill Twp. Juniata Co., PA. She was a daughter of the late Daniel G. Brackbill and Myrtle E. (Smith) Brackbill.
Edna retired from Morefield Communications. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Camp Hill, PA.
She was the widow of Henry I. Lauver (2002). In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald L. Lauver (1985), and 12 siblings.
Surviving is a daughter, Teresa L.; and her husband Michael L. Purdue; grandchildren, Michele Purdue, Christopher - Kristin Purdue, Angela - Matthew Jaszcar, Anthony Lauver, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM., at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flower donations may be made to her church 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill, PA 17011.
A living tribute »