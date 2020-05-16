Edna B. Stoltzfus, 83, of 5256 Martin Road, Kinzers, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Melvin A. and Fannie Beiler Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late John E. Stoltzfus who died in 2012. Edna was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are nine children: Barbie married to Jake King, Spring Mills, Fannie married to Abner King, Paradise, Melvin married to Rebecca Zook Stoltzfus, IN, Rachel married to Samuel Beiler, Kinzers, Priscilla Stoltzfus, with whom she resided, Edna married to Elmer Zook, Lykens, M. Daniel married to Katie Lapp Stoltzfus, Spring Glen, Anna Mae married to Jacob Petersheim, Narvon, Sadie married to Sam Petersheim, Canajoharie, NY; fifty-one grandchildren; ninety-one great-grandchildren; siblings, Fannie married to Menno Stoltzfus, Leola, Caroline married to Dan Esh, KY, Ike married to Ada Stoltzfus, Mifflinburg. She was preceded in death by: a son, John Stoltzfus; seven grandchildren; siblings, Daniel, Omar, Katie Beiler, Aaron, Sam and Melvin.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Millwood Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »