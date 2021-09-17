Edna A. Oster, 87, of Frogtown Road, Pequea died of natural causes at her residence on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Margaret Petsch Reese, Sr.
She had been employed by QVC and was a bus driver for the S. June Smith center. Edna enjoyed crocheting afghan blankets, roller skating, and was a member of AM Vets.
Surviving her is a son, Ronald Lee Oster, Jr.; a daughter, Susan Oster; 4 siblings; Diana Myers, Kenneth Reese, Barb Dickel, Norman Reese. She was preceded in death by a brother, Elwood Reese, Jr.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
