Edmund R. Millham, 91, of Ephrata, formerly of Strasburg and Lionville, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Edmund L. and Mary S. (Pachtmann) Millham. He was the loving husband of Geraldine F. (Gregg) Millham, who died in 2014 and with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Ed was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. He retired as the plant manager from Keene Corporation.
As a Mason, Ed achieved the 32nd Degree as a member of Lodge No. 43 F & A.M. Along with his wife, Jerry, he was a founder and life member of the Uwchlan Ambulance Corps. He was also a dedicated firefighter and life member of the Lionville and Strasburg Volunteer Fire Cos. where he later served as Chief of Fire Police.
Ed will be greatly missed by his family whom he loved deeply. He is survived by his daughters: Barbara Launi Powers (Ralph), of Chester Springs; Carol Wiestner (Greg), of Longs, SC; and Linda Trenkle (Pat), of Lititz; 8 grandchildren: Matthew Launi (Allie); Eddie Hronetz; Robert Hronetz (Miranda); Andrew Palski (Ashley); Jill Palski; Christopher Stewart; Nikki Stewart; and Max Trenkle; and 6 great-grandchildren: Harper, Kiya, Quinn, Avi-yana, Zachary, and Liam, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Hronetz and brother, Paul. The family gratefully acknowledges the Gideon Fisher family of Strasburg and staff of the Black Forest Brewery in Ephrata who provided love and support to Ed.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to Lionville Fire Co., at lionvillefire.org, Strasburg Fire Co. at strasburg fire.com, or Uwchlan Ambulance Corps. at station87.com. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com 717-687-7644