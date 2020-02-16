Edmund Matthew Tadych, Jr., age 61, of Lincolnton, NC passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Eddie was born July 8, 1958, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Edmund Matthew Tadych, Sr. and the late Loretta Freed. He graduated from Manheim Township High School, Lancaster, PA in 1976. His employment at Travis Knits spurred his move to NC in 1981 and he continued to be a dedicated employee of the company until it closed its doors. Edmund was a connoisseur of music, especially rock n' roll. He was at his happiest when he was sharing a song with the people he loved. He was also an avid reader and a passionate fan of college basketball, NASCAR, and many other sports.
He is survived by three children: Elliott M. Tadych and Megan R. Tadych of Lincolnton, NC and Erica S. McCue of Columbia, PA; his father, Edmund M. Tadych, Sr. of Fayettville, PA; a brother, Todd Collier; four sisters: Teresa Pryor, Sharyn Tadych, Stacy Guyer and Jenai Cole, all of PA; and three grandchildren: Adeline & Wyatt McCue of Columbia, PA and Aiden Tadych of Lincolnton, NC.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held by his family on Sunday, February 23 at 1:30 PM at Middletown VFW, all are welcome.
