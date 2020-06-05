Edmund L. Kachnoskie, Sr., 90, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Shamokin, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Touchloskie) Kachnoskie. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Rumberger) with whom he shared 60 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2012.
Ed retired from the Warner Lambert Company in Lititz after 29 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and archery. Ed was an excellent wood craftsman and an all-around handyman. If you needed anything built or repaired, you could call "Kutch" and he would be there to get it done. Ed was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus #867 and the Lancaster Archery Club.
Pop loved being surrounded by his grandchildren, Mandy, Ceil, Kate and Joe, and great-grandchildren, Tanner, Emily, Anthony, Cyana, Jack, Sam and Andrew.
Ed is survived by two daughters, Cecelia Scheetz and Patricia A. McGee and her husband Michael, of Lancaster; a son, Edmund L. Kachnoskie, Jr. and his wife Charlene of Willow Street; and his brother, Charles Kachnoskie of Mechanicsburg, PA. He was preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.
The family will receive guests from 9:30–10:30 AM on Monday, June 8, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, June 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com