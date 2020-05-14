Edith R. Nolt, 85, of 730 Lincoln Gardens Rd., Ephrata, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael S. Nolt in 2008.
Born in Ephrata Twp., she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Lena (Rutt) Burkholder.
She was a homemaker and a member of Springville Mennonite Church.
Surviving is a daughter, Fern Edith Nolt, with whom she resided, a step son William H. married to Irene M. (Nolt) Nolt, Denver, ten step grandchildren, 15 step great-grandchildren, two step great-great-grandsons, and six siblings: Leroy Burkholder, Ephrata, Lloyd Burkholder, Lancaster, Earla married to Earl Martin, Robesonia, Clair married to Verna Burkholder, Myerstown, Willis married to Anna Mary Burkholder, Stevens, Carl married to Nora Burkholder, NY.
She was preceded in death by a step daughter Mary Ann married to Joseph Y. Peachey, and three siblings: Alta married to Amos Sensenig, Levi married to Alma Burkholder and Ida married to John Garman.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private with Bishop Melvin Martin and Wilmer Martin officiating. Interment will be in Springville Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
