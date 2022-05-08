Edith Post Graff, 91, Landis Homes, Lititz, formerly of Stevens, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. Born in Binghamton, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leland R. & Austa (Kuney) Post and the loving wife to Charles E. Graff for 60 years until his passing in 2019.
Edith was an honor society graduate of North High School, Binghamton, NY, class of 1947, where she was the school newspaper editor. She furthered her education, graduating from William Smith College in Geneva, NY, with a degree in Home Economics and Psychology. Edith worked at General Electric before becoming a home service demonstrator with Columbia Gas in Pittsburgh and Somerset for seven years. And for two years, she was a dietician and food service coordinator at Ephrata Community Hospital. In Somerset, she enjoyed the Soroptimist Club and served as a former president. She was also a past president of the Adamstown Woman's Club and the Woman's Club of Ephrata. Edith enjoyed working as a volunteer at the Adamstown Library for many years and was a 60-year member of the Tuscarora Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in Binghamton, NY. She loved serving at church and was a faithful member of Peace UCC in Denver where she was a former secretary of the church council and the alter guild. For over 10 years, she was the treasurer of Meadowbrook Estates Community Civic Assoc. Edith was generous, faithful, and loved caring for family.
Edith is survived by her son, David L. Graff, husband of Brooke (Walker); and two granddaughters, Kendall, and Jillian Graff.
A visitation will be held on Sat., June 4th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Peace UCC Church, 37 E Swartzville Rd., Denver, PA 17517, and Edith's memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
In memory of Edith, contributions may be made to Peace United Church of Christ, 37 E Swartzville Rd., Denver, PA 17517. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »