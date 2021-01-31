Edith P. Barley, 78, passed away at her Strasburg Township home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Born in Holtwood, Edie was the daughter of the late William and Edith (Courtney) McFalls. Edie was preceded in death by her husband H. Randall Barley.
She worked as a frame attendant for Bell Atlantic/Verizon for 26 years. Edie loved to travel, especially to Europe and Mexico. She enjoyed reading romance novels.
Edie was very involved in her great-niece Mikayla's life, often visiting her in Boston, and then bringing her to Strasburg to live with her after Mikayla's mother died. Edie did a wonderful job raising Mikayla, and they enjoyed two great trips to Disney World, and watching the Frozen movies together.
Surviving Edie are her brother Fred A. Warfel of York, her great-niece Mikayla N. McFalls, girlfriend of Nicholas Bendo of Lancaster; and her close friends, Carol-Ann Landis and Mary Jane Fisher. In addition to her husband Randall, Edie was preceded in death by her siblings Robert, David, Richard, William and Timothy McFalls, and her sister Shirley Worster.
Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
