Edith Marietta Raup, 93, a 15 year resident of the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. Born in Sunbury, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sydney Foltz. She was the wife of the late Samuel S. Raup, with whom she shared 73 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2005.
Edie was strong, independent, and free-spirited. In her early years in Sunbury, she played bass horn in the high school marching band and sang in the chorus. She met Sam on a blind date and, after marriage, moved to Philadelphia where she enjoyed interesting positions, as a Bell Telephone operator and customer service shopper for Strawbridge and Clothier Department Store.
After moving to Delanco, NJ, to raise their family, Edie was involved in many organizations including the women's club, library guild, and served in regional leadership roles with the Girl Scouts and in leadership and the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Delanco. She worked for over 20 years in the college book sales division for Macmillan Publishers.
Edie and Sam enjoyed travel and the arts. For many years they remained active in the 10th Mountain Division National Association and traveled extensively to areas where Sam served active duty in the infantry during World War II. Edie was an avid cook and right up until her last year enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with neighbors. In her later years, she began to write her memoirs and proudly shared copies with friends and family.
Edie is survived by her daughters, Gretchen, wife of Gene Timmons, and Laurie, wife of Joe Sabol; grandchildren, Geno Timmons and his wife Stacy, Mike Timmons and his wife Kaycie, and Joe Timmons and his wife Heather; and great-grandchildren, Nolan, Colby, Henry, Norah, and Malcom Timmons.
Services will be private. Contributions in Edie's memory may be made to: Masonic Village Tree of Life Fund or Masonic Village Compassionate Care Fund, Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
