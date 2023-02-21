Edith Marie Martin, age 93, went to be with the Lord, February 19, 2023 at Fairmount Home, Ephrata, PA.
She was born in East Earl Township October 9, 1929 to the late Paul E. and Annie (Sauder) Martin.
She was a lifetime member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community where she taught children's Sunday School and Bible School classes. She also was a part of the sewing circle.
Cooking was a big part of Edith's life. First for food service at Philhaven, and then for a children's home in Northern Tier, Pa. After which she cooked for migrant children in Florida. She served in Africa for 2, 3-year terms as a missionary. She was the cook at the Mara Hills Rosalyn Academy School for missionary children. After returning, she went for education for dietitian and then worked as dietitian at Landis Homes and Tel Hai Rest Home.
Edith is survived by 4 sisters and 4 brothers: Ruth Esch, wife of the late George Esch, and Emma Martin both of Fairmount Home; Mary, wife of Robert Martin, Lebanon; a sister-in-law, Fannie Martin, wife of the late Paul S. Martin; Carl Martin, husband of Grace (Zimmerman), East Earl; John Martin, husband of Lillian (Esch), Lancaster; Velma wife of Walter Clair Martin, New Holland; Earl Martin husband of Verna (Martin), New Holland; Richard Martin, husband of Sue (Sherer) Lititz. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by an infant sister Annie May Martin and a brother Paul S. Martin, Virginia.
Edith had 35 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews and also many great, great nieces and nephews plus 3 great, great, great, niece and nephews.
Edith was a person of few words, but her kind heart spoke volumes. Her last years she was totally blind.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, February 25, at 2:00 PM at the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Farimount Homes Sharing Fund of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community.