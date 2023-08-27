Edith Mae (Harnish) Reimold, 89, formerly of Paradise and Strasburg, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at Hamilton Arms. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Roy A. and Edna (Welk) Harnish.
She graduated from the former East Lampeter High School and Emile's Beauty School in Lancaster. Edith operated her beauty shop in Ronks.
She was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church. Edith enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines and watching college girls' basketball games, especially Tennessee.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Glenda M., wife of Craig Souders of Slate Run, PA, her granddaughter Alison Souders of Silver Spring, MD, and her great-grandchildren, Maeve O'Dea and Max Smith. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her son Douglas Reimold; three grandchildren, twins Dawson A. Souders and Cody A. Souders, and Nolan A. Souders; and three siblings, Warren H. Harnish, Richard Harnish, and Lucille E. Lefever.
Interment was in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
