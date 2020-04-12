Edith M. Lease

Edith M. (Hoak) Lease, 90, of Millersville, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Lease, who passed away in March, 1990. Edith was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Walter C. and Florence Paules Hoak. She lived in Manor Twp. all her life until she moved to her Millersville apartment in December 1995. Edith worked at the Silk Mill in Columbia and became a homemaker after she married her late husband. She was a member of Central Manor Church of God where she enjoyed singing in the choir, attending Bible studies, and the senior activities. She was also a leader of AWANA. Edith also enjoyed the Millersville Senior Center; playing card games; helping to plan bus trips and working part-time with the Office of Aging with the Millersville Senior Center. She was a lifetime attendee of Central Manor Camp Meeting in August, and also enjoyed watching the family softball games.
She is survived by four sons: Robert E. (Beverly) Lease; Donald E. (Linda) Lease; Kenneth C. (companion of Vicki Maust) Lease; and David A. (Christine) Lease. Eight grandchildren. Fifteen great-grandchildren. One great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by one son: Daniel L. Lease. Six brothers: Jim, Gil, Raymond, Ben, Milt, and Harold Hoak. Two sisters: Edna Murry and Ellen Graybill.
A Private Service will be held and Burial in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, on SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 FROM 10:30 A.M. UNTIL 12:00 NOON. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Central Manor Church of God. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »