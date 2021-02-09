Edith M. "Edie" Hess, 79, of Bainbridge, PA, passed away on Saturday evening, February 6, 2021 at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche Smith Shelly. She and her husband, Arthur B. Hess, would have been married for 60 years this coming March 4th.
Edie was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren in Manheim. She was a grocery store manager.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Geib and Mary, wife of Fred Shoop, both of Mount Joy.
There will be no public service. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
