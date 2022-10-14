Edith (Lee) Tomlinson, 89, of Lititz, PA passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, England, she was the daughter of the late Lucy (Dowsing) and Ellis Lee. She was the loving wife to John F. Tomlinson, with who she celebrated 70 years of marriage in August 2022.
Prior to retirement, Edith worked at the Recorder of Deeds for the Lancaster County Courthouse. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster. She was a former member of the British American Club, the SM Munks United Kingdom. She enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed her time in Wildwood, NJ and Rehoboth Beach, DE.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Deborah Ward of Winona, MN, Ian Tomlinson (Linda Adams) of Manheim, PA; her grandchildren: Megan Duncan and Ashley Sara Tomlinson (John Staubs); her great-grandchildren: Brynn and Cora Duncan as well as 3 nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Eunice Banner, Ivy Moulton and George Lee.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 2 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
