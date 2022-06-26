Edith L. (Messner) Hess, 93, of Lebanon, entered into Glory, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center, Lebanon. She was the widow of Lester B. Hess who died in 2013. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Kathryn (Sharley) Messner. For most of her life Edith was a homemaker and was known as a gracious hostess. Edith regularly attended Lebanon Valley Bible Church, Lebanon. She enjoyed flowers and the outdoors.
Surviving is a step-son Richard F. Hess, Lebanon; two step-grandchildren Daniel S. Hess, Grants Pass, OR, Dr. Rachel Elizabeth Li wife of Dr. Hao Li, Sioux Falls, SD; and two step-great grandchildren Ellie and Palmer Li.
Service and interment for Edith will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
