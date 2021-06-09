Edith L. Ditmer, 84 of Ephrata, PA, passed away on June 5, 2021 to be with her Lord. She was the daughter of the late Mordecai Spence and Esther (Eichel) Spence. She was the loving wife to Charles E. Ditmer, Jr. for over 64 years.
Bingo was one of Edith's absolute favorite activities. She also sang in the Worship Center choir, was a part of the Welcome Wagon, and loved being a member of her church. Edith and her husband Charlie enjoyed traveling and took trips to Branson, Acapulco, Spain, Ocean City, Maryland, and Florida. Spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren brought joy to Edith. Oftentimes she would take them on trips to Disney World and the beach. Edith loved her Lord and Savior and will spend eternity at peace.
In addition to Edith's husband Charlie, she is survived by her two sons, Scott A. Ditmer and Joseph M. Ditmer. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 1 sister, and her daughter Charlene Marie.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, June 11, 2021. A memorial service will take place at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Edith's name to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com