Edith J. Miller, age 88, of Caldwell County, KY, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a devout Christian, loving wife, amazing mother and an awesome grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and entertaining with her friends and family. She and Clarence had many memorable vacations in California, Hawaii and Arizona.
Born on November 23, 1931 to mother, Edith Altland Bemiller, and father Osmond Roy Bemiller in Hanover, PA where she lived for her first 20 years. On December 23, 1951, Edith married her high school sweetheart, Clarence Miller and they moved to Chicago for him to finish chiropractic school. Following graduation they moved to Lancaster, PA where they spent their next 40+ years raising their 3 children and working together at Miller Chiropractic. After retirement, Edith and Clarence moved to Chesapeake, VA to be near their daughter Cindy and her family. In 2014, she and Clarence moved to Princeton, KY to be closer to family, and she was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church in Princeton.
Edith is survived by her loving husband, Clarence of 68 years, three daughters, Deborah Ann Miller of Greenville, SC, Cynthia Lee Torpey wife of James of Caldwell County, and Terry Jo Miller of Evansville, IN; two grandchildren, Jason Torpey and Lisa Hussey and husband Peter; and three great-grandchildren, Josie Torpey, Dylan Hussey, and Aidan Hussey.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Gordon, Doris Talhelm, Geraldine Flahart, and Billie Knouse.
A Celebration of Edith's Life will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 206 W. Main St., Princeton, KY on January 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Ken Godshall presiding. The family would love to have you join them for food and fellowship immediately following the memorial service.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
