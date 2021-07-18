Edith I. Messner, 99, of Lancaster, passed away at Homestead Village on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Delmar A. Messner, who passed away in 1989. Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Kurtz Frank.
Edith has been a homemaker but had also worked with her husband on the family recycling business, for which they collected glass bottles from up and down the East Coast.
She was a member of Grace Community Church in Willow Street and had previously been a longtime member of the former Grace EC Church of Millersville.
Edith enjoyed going out to eat with her friends, and attend gatherings at Camp Ladore in the Poconos. She has also been a member of the Millersville Fire Company Auxiliary as well as the Millersville VFW Post 7294.
She is survived by her niece, Karen married to Alvin Hollinger of Lititz and her nephew, Ronald married to Heidi Martin of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Martin.
Friends will be received on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Edith's memory to Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com