Edith Hollinger, 105, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at United Zion Retirement Community. She was born in Denver to the late Samuel and Mary (Weidman) Smith and was the wife of the late Russell Hollinger who passed away in 1986.
Edith was a member of Crossroads Community Fellowship, formerly Hess Mennonite. Sewing was a passion of hers and she had donated many dresses to MCC.
Edith is survived by a son, Eugene, husband of Lois Hollinger of Lititz; a daughter, Ruby, wife of the late Franklin Snyder of Ephrata; four grandchildren, Cheryl Hollinger, Lori Ann, wife of Nicholas Santianiello of Lititz, Brian Steely of Ephrata, Bradley Steely of Ephrata and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11 AM, at Hess Mennonite Cemetery with Chaplain Ethan Levengood officiating.
Memorial contributions in Edith's memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
