Edith H. Orr, 87, passed away June 14, 2021, in her Narvon residence. She was the beloved wife of Edward M. Orr, Sr., with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 2. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Edith (Jarrett) Meyers.
Edith was employed by Clifton Precision as an assembler for 20 years and also worked seasonal at Steven's Candy, Darby.
She was a parishioner of the Church of St. Benedicts, Mohnton. She also was President of Folcroft Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary for three years. Edith was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. She especially enjoyed crafting with her husband, traveling but most of all spending time with her loving family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Edward M. Orr, Jr., Sharon Hill, PA; Carol A., wife of James Gill, Folcroft, PA; and Diane Hivner, Denver. She is also survived by her two siblings, Russell J., husband of Cecilia Meyers and William, husband of Joan Meyers; two grandchildren, Jason, husband of Maria Hivner, Pittsburgh and Christopher, husband of Jennifer Hivner, West Lawn; and great-granddaughter, Nora Hivner. Edith was predeceased by three siblings, Connie Lamond (Wayne), Maryanne Kissane (William) and Robert Meyers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Benedicts, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, PA 19540 with burial to follow at Robeson Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edith's name can be made to Bouquet of Kindness, www.bouquetofkindness.org or a charity of your choice. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.