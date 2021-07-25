Edith Greentree Lunger, 82, a resident of Lancashire Terrace, passed away on July 22, 2021 to be with her Lord and Savior. She grew up in Lansdowne, PA and was the daughter of the late William L.V. Paschall and Charlotte Burk Scott. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Lunger for almost 6 years.
Edie was a retired high school teacher. She retired in 1995 from Chichester Senior High School. After that, she worked as a drug and alcohol counselor at Northwestern Human Services in Sharon Hill, PA. She was a graduate of Grove City College and got her Master's degree in counseling from Villanova University.
Edie was definitely an extrovert. She loved traveling, enjoyed ballroom dancing, and blues music. She loved animals – especially birds and squirrels, and was a thoughtful and caring person to every person she met. Anyone that knew Edie knew she had a big heart, as warm as the sun and a smile as bright.
Edie is survived by her sister Joan Washburne, her daughters Bobbi Russo (Frank), and Dorothy Edwards, her son Jesse Adams (Veronica), and two step-daughters Cindy Hiddeman and Karen Lunger. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Sophia Russo, Frank Russo, Renee Kennedy, Kacie Rae Adams, Kevin Hiddeman, and Kimberly Hiddeman; and 5 great-grandchildren: Ava Kennedy, Haley Kennedy, Hunter Hiddeman, Sydney Hiddeman, and Emily Hess.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31 at Son Light Bible Church, 2503 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, Edie requests that those who wish, make a contribution to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc., 355 Lexington Ave., 15th Fl., New York, NY 10017, OR to Son Light Bible Church, 2503 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com