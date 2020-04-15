Edith F. Newswanger, 78, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a 6 month battle with nasal cancer.
She was married for 56 years to Daniel Z. Newswanger. Born July 6, 1941 in Churchtown, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Fannie Fox Sauder.
She was a homemaker and for the last 20 years had worked as a nurse's aide at Sunny Crest Home. She was a member of the Churchtown Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Lavern husband of Vera Jane Newswanger, and Leonard husband of Arlene W. Newswanger, both of Morgantown; nine daughters, Lorrene wife of Samuel Zimmerman, Elaine wife of Walter Hoover, Marie wife of Lloyd Nolt, all of Dundee, NY, Lillian wife of Harold Leid of Greenwich, OH, Pauline wife of Nelson Zimmerman, Joanne wife of Kurvin Zimmerman, and Linda wife of Kevin Hall all of Livingston, WI, Rosene wife of Floyd Kevin Ringler and Luann wife of Luke Wayne Brubaker both of Plattesville, WI; 69 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Lydia Leid, Mary Nolt, Ella wife of Harvey Newswanger, twin sister Edna wife of David Zimmerman, and Emma wife of John W. Zimmerman; a brother, Samuel husband of Bertha Sauder; and a sister-in-law, Esther Sauder. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Louise Newswanger, a brother, David Sauder, a sister, Anna Martin and by two infant grandsons.
Due to the current public health crisis, services and interment in the Churchtown Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
