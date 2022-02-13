Edith "Edie" L. Gress, 80, of Newmanstown, died on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA. She was born in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County on May 24, 1941, daughter of the late Earl and Elsie Lied Gress. In her earlier years, Edie was employed at BaRuBe Shoe Factory in Ephrata; later worked at the Lancaster Post Office and retired from the Adamstown Post Office. She was a member of the Reinholds United Fellowship Church and also years ago belonged to Stevens United Zion Church and Newmanstown United Christian Church. While attending these churches, she played the piano and organ for 40 years and also taught Sunday School for 50 years.
Edie is survived by a brother, Edgar Gress and wife Beaty of Reinholds; nephews, Kory Gress, Brian Gress, Kyle Gress and wife Kim; niece, Melissa Swift and husband Keith; great nieces and nephews, Felicia, Maddie, Josiah, Mariah, Max and Alex; great-great nephew and neice, Oliver and Anna; friend Dawn and the rest of the Koch family. Edie served many roles for the Koch family, some of them being, babysitting, running errands and mowing the yard. She was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Emory and Pat Gress and nephew, Kirk Gress.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. in United Fellowship of Reinholds, 305 W. Main St., Reinholds, PA 17569 with a viewing beginning on Thursday at 9 a.m. Additional viewing on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA. Interment will be made in the Swamp Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Fellowship of Reinholds.