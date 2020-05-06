Edith C. Kindler, 92, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Arnold B. Kindler, who passed away March 11, 2017, and daughter of the late Peter K. and Beulah (Hunt) Swope.
Edith was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Ephrata and had worked at the former Cinderella Knitting Mill in Denver, PA and Martin's County Market in Ephrata. She was known for her loving spirit and her love for family.
Surviving are two children: Kenneth E. husband of Nancy M. Kindler and the Reverend Karen Troxler, wife of the Reverend David Troxler, all of Manheim, PA.
Also surviving are four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Edith was preceded in death by four siblings: Margareta, Mildred, Elizabeth, and Lewis.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545
