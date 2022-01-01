Edith Brown, 82, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on December 25, 2021. She entered this world on November 23, 1939, in Pennsburg, PA, born to Henry and Pearl Brown.
She had worked for the former Moyers knitting mill in Ephrata, PA, and was the widow of Kendrick K. Brown.
Edith is survived by her daughters, Julie (Michael) Cross, Millersburg, and Brenda (Michael) Henry, Clearwater, FL.; grandchildren, Heidi Crawshaw, Courtney Lewis and Bree Longenecker; 2 great-grandchildren, Audie Deihl and Etta Boyd.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Todd M. Kulishoff and Eric R. Schutter; Brothers, Paul Sames and Earl Sames; Sisters, Beatrice Thompson, Helen Terpe, Dorothy Christman and Shirley Shantz.
Memorials are requested in Edith's name to the American Cancer Society.
A memorial is private and at the family's convenience.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd, Millersburg a Minnich Funeral Establishment handled the arrangements.
