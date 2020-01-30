Edith Alverta Demming, 98, resident of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata and formerly of Denver, passed away Mon., Jan. 27, 2020. She grew up on the family farm, outside Adamstown, daughter of the late Augustus and Cora (Frankhouser) Demming.
Edith had worked as a lopper and sewer for the Hope Hosiery Mill. She loved to crochet and enjoyed the friendships she developed through the Bowmansville Golden Agers. Edith was a longtime member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver. Her favorite shows were Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Edith was outgoing and had many friends.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family who loved her dearly. Edith is predeceased by four brothers and three sisters.
Viewing: Mon., Feb. 3rd from 9 – 10 AM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Service: 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517. www.goodfuneral.com
