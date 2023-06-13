Edith Aashild Andersen, 92, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Aashild Knudsen. Edith shared 61 years of marriage with her loving husband, Leon O. Andersen, MD, who passed away in 2018.
Edith grew up in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Fort Hamilton High School, Oswego State Teacher's College, and earned her master's degree from Hofstra University. She taught elementary school for several years. She met Leon in New York, and they were married on July 7, 1956. They spent three years living in Chateauroux, France while Leon served in the U.S. Air Force, she raised their family in Pomona, NY for 30 years. They retired in Lancaster, PA, 25 years ago.
Edith was a talented painter, accomplished pianist, world traveler, and avid reader. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf at Bent Creek Country Club and cooking annual Christmas Eve dinners. She was a lifelong Methodist. Edith was humble and strong-willed and fought a valiant 15-year fight against Parkinson's Disease. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by her sons, Rolf L. (Kimberly) Andersen, MD, and William K. (Ofelia) Andersen, MD, both of Lititz, PA, five grandchildren: Sarah (Alberto) Andersen, Dr. Lars Andersen, Liam Andersen, Kristen Andersen, and Karl Andersen. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her dearly loved siblings, Dr. Richard Knudsen, Carol Burghardt, and Muriel Pettersen.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edith's Celebration of Life Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Private family interment will be held in Machpelah cemetery, Lititz, PA.
Memorial Donations may be made in Edith's name to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org
