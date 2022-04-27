Edita E. Tapia, 87 of Lancaster, passed away on April 21, 2022. Born in Moca of the Dominican Republic, she made a home in Lancaster. Edita enjoyed many hobbies and interests. From sewing to cooking or gardening she found happiness in making things for herself and others. Her crocheting was well loved and she was happy to make whatever was desired of her. Soup was a favorite food along with mangu and fried cheese, and she was known to tell stories that would bring joy and laughter to her family. She was also member of the San Juan Bautista Catholic Church of Lancaster.
Edita is survived by her 9 children: David (wife Ramona), Berkis, Altagracia, Celeste, Pedro, Martin, Santa, Cesar, and Pablo Tapia (wife Yaneiry); 3 siblings: Ludovino, Elcida, and Yeya Almonte; 19 grandchildren: Petronila, Daniel, DeKelsy, Jenny, Venecia Nazareth, Omar, Darlyn, Lenin, Daviana, Marling, Sadhira, Andres, Hiram, Adrian, Angelo, Shary, Nicole, Mercy, and Pablo Tapia; 26 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. She is proceeded in passing by her parents Jose and Amelia (Diaz) Almonte, her husband Delfn Tapia, and her son Froilan A. Tapia.
A viewing for friends and family will be held on April 30th from 4 to 7 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. Services and interment will be held in the Dominican Republic. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
A living tribute »