Edgar William Knaub, Jr., 81, of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. Edgar was born in York, PA. His mother was Loretta Helfrich Knaub and father was Edgar William Knaub, Sr. Edgar is the oldest of nine siblings.
Edgar graduated from York High School in 1958, then from York Community College, followed by Elizabethtown College and Union College in Schenectady, NY where he earned an advanced degree in chemistry. Edgar began his career in GE Silicones, then contributed the majority of his working life to Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster, PA.
Edgar married Carol Anne Bratton in 1962. Their children are David Knaub (wife Betsy Knaub), Sue Snyder (husband Tom Snyder), Laura Norton (husband Jim Norton), and Stephanie Bernard (husband Dominic Bernard). Edgar has nine grandchildren: Brian Knaub, Josh Knaub, Kristin Wert, Kayla Hilton, Jessica Paradise, Nate Norton, Anthony Bernard, Nick Bernard, and Alex Bernard.
Edgar and Carol loved to travel the world together, visiting the Holy Lands, Israel, Egypt, Africa and many other places. A favorite family gathering place for over a generation is Chincoteague, VA, where Edgar and family enjoyed the community, kayaking, fishing, crabbing, and all areas of the beach. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this August.
Edgar and Carol purchased a parcel of land in 1974 in Southern Lancaster County, and over a period of nearly 50 years developed the property in coordination with the family into a hospitable country home with a full meadow of trees and plantings, a pond, terraces, and gardens.
Edgar dedicated his life in service to others. He served in Stephen Ministries, Contact Counseling, various church functions and Water Street Rescue Mission. He also had a love for helping people in pursuit of education, and served on school boards, science fair coaching and judging, and teaching.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment and luncheon will follow. The service will also be available for virtual viewing via Trinity's Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/holytrinity.lancaster. To submit online condolences, please visit CremationLancasterPA.com.
A living tribute »