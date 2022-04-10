Edgar T. Osborn, age 80 of Christiana, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Ruth E. Osborn with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage on July 27th. Born in Jamaica, NY, he was the son of the late Edgar Greene Osborn and Margaret Elizabeth Harrington Osborn.
He was a member of Colerain Church in Kirkwood. Edgar was a letter carrier for the US Post Office in New York for 25 years. In his free time, he volunteered at the Water Street Rescue Mission for over 20 years. He was an avid HO train collector.
He adored his wife Ruth and loved spending time with his 3 daughters: Mary Methvin of Covington, GA, Sally Osborn of Lancaster, Amy (son-in-law Eddie) Davila of Colombia, 4 grandchildren: Cliff Osborn (Jessica Fernandez), AmyLynn Davila, Heather Methvin (Darryl Brown), David Methvin, 3 great grandchildren: Ava and Ariella Osborn, and Christina Methvin, and his fur baby companion, Buddy.
A memorial service will take place at Colerain Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood, on Saturday, April 16th at 11 a.m. Pastor Bryce Wendler will be officiating. There will be a time to greet the family following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission, wsm.org.