Edgar Shultz Funk, 97, entered his eternal heavenly rest on Saturday, January 3, 2020. "Steady Eddie," "Eddie," "Ed, "Pappy," and "Uncle Eddie" was a lifelong resident of Manor Township. He died of natural causes at St. Anne's Retirement Community, where he was a happy resident for the past 5 years.
Eddie was married to the late F. Jean (Bender) Funk for 69 years. He was born in Manor Township, son of the late Roy and Mildred Shultz Funk. Surviving him are 3 of 9 brothers: LeRoy, Donald, and Robert. In addition to his brothers, he is survived by 2 daughters: Dawn M. Doman (wife of Dr. James P. Doman), Lancaster; Dianne L. Smith (wife of Barry L. Smith), Washington Boro. One daughter-in-law: Deborah Funk (wife of the late Deane R. Funk), Washington Boro. Six grandchildren: Kelly, Casey, Heather, Ryan, Brooke, and Seth. Fourteen great-grandchildren: Alex, Madison, Nate, Carter, Chase, Charlotte, Camryn, Autumn, Lydia, Connor, Tyler, Leah, Henry, and Jane. Four great-great-grandchildren: Austin, Weston, Annalynn, and Waylon. Eddie was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 sister: B. Milton, Amos, James, Lester, Paul and Ruth. It was with great sadness that Ed saw his wife: F. Jean; son: Deane R. Funk; grandson: Kevin Smith; and great-grandson; Wyatt Tietz, precede him in this life. He is reunited with them now. He was dearly loved by his family and will be missed by the many people he encountered throughout Central Pennsylvania.
Eddie was constantly "on the go" throughout Lancaster County, and beyond, into age 97. He grew up farming and going to Central Market, Columbia Market and Lebanon Market, where he held stands and delivered and sold fresh produce. As vice-president and part-owner of Funk Bros., Inc., he specialized in heavy equipment and explosives. He always kept and tended his own garden, fruit trees, and raspberry bushes.
Eddie was a Board Member of the Central Manor Camp-meeting, Inc. of Washington Boro, where he served as Camp Manager for many years. He was a multi-year champion in the quoits tournament, in which he played through his 97th year. He and his wife were members of Central Manor Church of God, where they raised their 3 children in their Christian faith and were members of the Best of Life Sunday School class, and, in retirement, served as church custodians/groundskeepers. Eddie also served as Adult Sunday School Chorister, on the Buildings and Grounds Committee at his church, on the Board of Water Street Rescue Mission, on the Soil Conservation Board, and with the Land Improvement Contractors of America.
Eddie never retired. Into his 90's he went to produce auctions including Weaverland, Sunnyburn, and Leola on a regular basis. In his Ford F150, he would haul loads of fruits and vegetables that he supplied to various restaurants, farm stands, and businesses around the county, including the Corn Wagon, Cherry Hill Orchards, and John Wright Restaurant.
Eddie knew half of Lancaster County. He made friends in the Amish community, in his business dealings, and everywhere he traveled. He made it his life's work to serve others in his community. He loved to travel, and visited Florida, Alaska, California, Texas, North and South Carolina, and Maine, as well as Canada, Panama, Egypt, Israel, and parts of the Mediterranean.
Eddie was a Funk. He loved his brothers and sister and his large extended family members very much. He was a constant tease, card-shark, and deal-maker. He was always out to get the best bargain and to help anyone who had a need. He was an avid collector of antiques.
Eddie spent the last 10+ years of his life in and around St. Anne's, first during his wife's stay there, and then as a resident. He was known and loved by that community of residents and employees, and was involved in all of their activities and in supplying flowers, pumpkins, and produce, as their de facto "mayor."
He is finally at rest from his work, and has received his heavenly reward.
The Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. with Reverend Dr. Scott Davis and Reverend Fred Mackey, officiating. Private interment will be in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Church from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Central Manor Church of God, or Central Manor Camp-meeting, Inc., PO Box 103, Washington Boro, PA 17582. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
