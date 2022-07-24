Edgar S. Benn (Ed), 74 of Lancaster, PA passed away on July 12, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in 1968 to 1969 with the First Air Calvary as a Radio operator and forward observer for the Artillery. He was awarded the bronze star with a "V" device along with various other service medals and was honorably discharged in 1969 from Fort Hood Texas. "Two of the best years of my life, I learned a lot and the experience gave me a good basis for the balance of my life."
Ed is survived by his loving companion of 22 years, Jeanne Tuscano, who meant the world to him.
Also surviving are his mother, Gladys Benn-Brinkman, his daughter, Nicole Vega (Manny), grandsons Alex and Andre Maldonado, sisters Louise Gochnauer and Elaine Hessen. Jeanne's children, Terri Stokes (Dave), Tina Tuscano (Bob Miller), Rob Tuscano (Kim). Jeanne's grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he doted on and loved like his own.
Ed was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Brinkman and brother, Lewis Benn.
"I hope all your traffic lights are green in your life! I'll see you in heaven, until then live well and I love you all. ED"
A memorial service will be held August 11, 2022, 1 PM at Fort Indiantown Gap Veteran's Cemetery, with full military honors.