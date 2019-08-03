Edgar M. Martin, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was born in New Holland to the late Edgar M. and Mary G. (Martin) Martin and was the husband of Arlene G. (Zimmerman) Martin with who he celebrated 60 years of marriage in May.
He was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship, Stevens.
Edgar was a farmer and was a truck driver for Stevens Feed Mill.
In addition to his wife, Edgar is survived by five children, Louise, wife of Ernest Hoover of Manheim, Scott, husband of Lydia (Martin) Martin of Missouri, Mary, wife of Paul Zimmerman of Minnesota, Cheryl, wife of Ray Baker of Wisconsin, Ed, husband of Tina (Martin) Martin of Ephrata; 32 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and five siblings, Arlene Weaver, Lydia Kurtz, Willis Martin, Laura, wife of Frank Weaver, Ray, husband of Elva Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Clarence Lee Martin and two brothers, Clarence and Melvin Martin.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Faith Mennonite Fellowship, 335 N. Line Road, Stevens. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 9 to 10 AM at the Martindale (Brick) Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.