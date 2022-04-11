Edgar L. Mitchell, age 81 of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Yvonne Groff Mitchell with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage on September 15th. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late Edgar J. and Ellen Mower Mitchell. He worked for Paul Risk Construction as a carpenter before retirement. In his free time, Edgar loved woodworking and watching western movies. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Croaking Frogs in Quarryville and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Oxford.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Brian Mitchell of Quarryville, Stephanie, wife of Eric Peinhardt of New Providence, and Steven Mitchell of Austin, TX, 2 grandsons: Austin and Joshua Peinhardt, and 2 siblings: Ginny Stoeckle and Jerry Mitchell. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Harry Mitchell, Jean Dearolf, and Ellen Moser.
Family and friends are invited to dress casual for a memorial service that will take place from Mt. Eden Lutheran Church, 1241 May Post Office Road, Quarryville, on Saturday, April 30th at 3 p.m. with a visitation time from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Blake Diebler will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edgar's honor to a charity of your choice. reynoldsandshivery.com