Edgar J. "Eddie" Sides, Jr., of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday afternoon, December 8, 2019 of natural causes. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edgar J. Sides, Sr. He was the husband of Diane E. Berger Sides for 41 years on March 18.
Eddie was a disabled veteran and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Prior to retiring in 2010, he was employed for 30 years by Amtrak in various capacities, including the service and baggage departments. He was a member and union representative of the Transportation Communications Union. Earlier, he was employed as a foundry worker by the former Keyser Aluminum in Lancaster.
Although he enjoyed gardening and camping, his passion was for restoring antique and classic automobiles. He was always content spending time in "Eddie's World." As a charismatic conversationalist, Eddie kept family, friends and neighbors entertained by his comical antics. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Marcia, wife of Tom Lewis, of Virginia, Kenneth Sides, Missy Sides and her children Eryn and Mason, and Mark, husband of Aja Sides and their children Lily and Logan, all of Elizabethtown; two siblings, Kevin Sides of Hershey and Tina Hicks of Lancaster, and his mother-in-law, Eva E. Berger of Manheim. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Barry Sides, and father-in-law, Charles Berger.
A drop-in celebration of Eddie's life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2-6:00 PM at Elizabethtown American Legion, 240 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown, PA. Food will be served from 3-5:00 PM. To express a condolence with the family or for more information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
Browse »