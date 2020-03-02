Edgar H. Martin

Edgar was born on October 14, 1929 to the late Jonas Z. and Mariah (Horst) Martin. He was the husband of Helen June (Metzler) Martin with whom he shared 69 years of marriage as of February 24, 2020.
Edgar was an active member of the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Ephrata. He was owner of Edgar Martin Electric Service in Ephrata for 60 years.
Edgar enjoyed volunteering. He served many years with Mennonite Disaster Service either on the job site or sending hundreds of men to jobs. He also enjoyed helping Samaritans Purse, Boone, NC process Christmas Child Shoe boxes for shipping. His hobbies were collecting coins and rocks, traveling with the 40/60 Group and spending time with family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Helen June, are 5 children: Margaret (James) Slabach of Alliance, OH, Marlin M. (Nora Jane) Martin of Lititz, Rachel M. Martin of Lititz, Galen M. (Debra) Martin of Columbus, OH, and Rita J. (Kenneth) Martin of Ephrata; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer H. (Elsie) Martin of Lampeter; and a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Martin of Ephrata.
Preceding him in death are three brothers, Abel, Nathan, and Laban Martin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata on Monday, March 9 at 10:30AM. A musical prelude will begin at 10:15AM. Interment will be private at the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
There will be a viewing at Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz on Saturday, March 7 from 5-7PM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Edgar's memory to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or to Global Disciples, 315 West James St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Landis Homes, and Hospice & Community Care for the care they provided for Edgar.
Online condolences to the family may be made to www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »