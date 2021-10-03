Edgar G. Breneman, 85, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hugoton, KS, he was the son of the late Edgar E. and Ruth (Peifer) Breneman. He was the husband of the late Jean L. (Mancuso) Breneman, who passed away Feb 12, 2021 with whom he celebrated over 62 years of marriage.
Ed was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as an Airman Second Class from 1955 to 1959. He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years, retiring in 1990. In his younger years he enjoyed being a member of bowling and darts leagues. A true outdoorsman, Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family at their place in Elkton, MD. He was a great storyteller. He also enjoyed going to the casinos, gardening, watching many types of sports and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a devoted and caring family man who treasured spending time with those whom he loved and was affectionately referred to as “Pap”.
He is survived by his children: Duane (Debra) Robertson of New Holland, Dale Robertson of Mount Joy, Kim (Jeff) Miller of Lancaster, Debora (Steve) Musselman of Shermans Dale, PA, and Edgar Breneman, Jr. of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and his sister Hazel (Donald) Germer of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by his son, Frederick Robertson, granddaughter, Natalia Musselman and great-grandson, Ajani Bell.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday October 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King St., Lancaster, PA, 17602. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park with Military Honors.
