Edgar "Ed" W. Barr, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.
He was born in Berks County to the late Clyde Edgar and Susan Frances (Walters) Barr and was the husband of Jeanette (Goshert) Barr with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on April 1st.
He was a member of Reamstown Church of God.
Ed worked in maintenance for the PA Turnpike prior to retirement. He enjoyed carving wood, including canes and walking sticks, and was a member of the American National Cane Club. He also enjoyed gardening and trips to Green Dragon.
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by three children, Diane Barr of Ephrata, Dedra, wife of Jeff Hart of Charlotte, NC, Duane, husband of Kelly Barr of Ephrata; a son-in-law, Dwight Harding of Wernersville; six grandchildren, Austin and Stephanie Harding, Taylor Hart, Anthony, Nicholas, and Zebulun Barr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Harding and two brothers, Paul and Richard.
Services and interment will be private in Mellingers Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edgar's memory may be made to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA, 17545.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.