Edgar "Ed" Sheaffer, 79, formerly of Lancaster County, died Friday July 3, 2020 at his home in Ward Twp., PA.
Edgar Maurice was born in New Holland on August 13, 1940 to the late Maurice and Ruth (Weaver) Sheaffer. He graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1959. On December 31, 1960 he married the former Beulah Diane Keneagy in Paradise.
He later received training in wildfire behavior, Fire Warden State training and was appointed Fire Warden by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Ed loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Beulah, son; Craig (Kimberly) Sheaffer of Mt. Joy, granddaughters; Samantha Sheaffer of Morris and Andrea (Glenn, Jr.) McQueen of Pequea, great-grandchildren; Jocelyn and Kroy McQueen, brother; Arden (Nancy) Sheaffer of Homosassa, FL; nephew; Danny (Laurie) Sheaffer of St. Cloud, FL.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848.
