Edgar A. "Sonny" Hess, 93, of Millersville, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Oak Leaf Manor South. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Harry A. and Hazel Hess.
Sonny graduated from Solanco High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was wounded in the Korean Conflict. He was finally awarded his Purple Heart in 2007. Sonny retired as a bottle cap line mechanic from the Alcoa Closure Plant on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster. He was the first hourly employee hired when the plant was built in 1954 and was one of the last to leave when the plant closed in 1988.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 34. During his free time, Sonny enjoyed hunting; he was a 60-year member of Bear Trap Lodge in Cross Fork, Potter County. Sonny was an avid fisherman, affectionally known as "Angler Ed," he loved to fish for Rock Fish on the Lower Susquehanna River and Upper Chesapeake Bay. Sonny also enjoyed woodworking and could always be found doing something in the yard; 5:30 a.m. was generally a good time to mow the lawn!
Sonny is survived by his two children, Brian Hess (Terri) and Terry Tucker (Donald); his four grandchildren, Matthew Tucker (Ashley), Lauren Hess (Bryan), Zachary Tucker, and Abigail Hess (Brad); his two great-grandchildren, Leah and Rylan Malak; his sister Betty Moffet; and brother Robert Hess.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jane P. Hess who passed away in 1999 and his brother Gerald Hess.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603, on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on Monday in Columbia, PA.
Please visit Sonny's memorial page at
A living tribute »