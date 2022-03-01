Edeltraude (Edith) Hahn Chesney, 91, passed away on February 23, 2022 at her home at the Willow Valley Community, Willow Street, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the widow of O. Duane Chesney and together they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2012. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Paula Kaupp Hahn.
Edith studied teaching at Drexel University. She worked at Pottstown High School, Pottstown, PA. Edith was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street, PA. She was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star, a member of the National Constitution Center, and the Gettysburg Foundation. She enjoyed being a member of the Pinochle Club and the Rummikub group at Willow Valley.
Edith and her late husband, Duane, established the Willow Valley Team Member Education Fund Scholarship Committee, Willow Street, PA, allowing team members at Willow Valley Communities to further their education.
Edith will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Edith Sielsch, widow of Kenneth, York, PA, Judy Unger, wife of Thomas, Boyertown, PA, Donna Young, widow of Jesse, York, PA; two grandchildren, Bradley, husband of Kate Unger, Hermosa Beach, CA, Jamie, wife of Warren Major, Berwyn, PA, and great-granddaughter, Avery Major. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Carl Hahn, husband of Carol Ann, Pauline Kehler, wife of Waldemar, and Freda Costigan.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired memorial contributions may be sent to Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 or to the Team Member Education Fund Scholarship Committee, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584 in her memory.
