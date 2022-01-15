Eddie Rodriguez

Eddie H. Rodriguez, 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on January 10, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital due to complication of COVID-19. Born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Juan Huertas Marrero and Monserrate Rodriguez Marin. Eddie was the loving husband of the late Aurora Rodriguez.
He retired from Turkey Hill Dairies where he managed their kitchens for most of his career. He enjoyed his music, gardening, cooking, and reading his bible, which he could quote from Genesis to Revelations. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful warm smile. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and the many friends he made and embraced over the years.
Eddie is survived by 4 sons: Eddie Huertas, Tony Huertas, Juan Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez, and a daughter Teresa Wickenheiser; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings, brothers Angel, Miguel and Francisco, and sister Maria Herminia.
A viewing will be from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Viewing will continue at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday January 18, 2022 with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 AM officiated by Pastor Jose Tirado. Eddie will be laid to rest with his late wife Aurora at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of his favorite charities, the St Jude Children’s Hospital.
