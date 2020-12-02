Edalee M. Brown, "Lee", 83, of Lancaster, moved on to the next phase of her journey Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born 12/3/1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Edward and Grace (Connell) Maurer. She grew up in Greenville, Pennsylvania and attended Penn High School before attending and graduating from Grove City College. Preceding her in death were her parents, sisters Margaret Mihlon, of New Jersey and Ruth Switch, formerly of Lancaster, and the love of her life, her husband, James Brown.
If you knew Lee, you were such a lucky person. She was known for her very quick wit and was always making people laugh. She was a huge Penn State fan. She watched, and followed, all things Penn State. Her grandson Ben will miss phone calls with her while he and grandma watched the football games. In addition to Penn State sports, she has loved the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 1960's and took annual trips with her son, Michael and his family to the football games.
She was an avid golfer. She played in the Overlook 18-hole ladies' league for 35 + years. She watched the PGA tournaments on a regular basis, cheering on her favorite golfer, Phil Mickelson. In her younger days she played tennis, bridge, and was a member of the Lancaster Ski Club. Her daughter, Megan was a high school athlete at Manheim Township and Lee never missed a single game.
Lee's family was her biggest love. She loved spending summers at Ocean City, Maryland with all of her extended family from her late husband, James Brown's side. She valued the time with her kids, step kids, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Lee touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children, David Steele (Lisa) of Erie, Pennsylvania, Michael Steele (Tina) of Lancaster, Megan Brown (Jennifer) of Boulder, Colorado; step children Michael Brown (Patricia) of Arizona, Colleen Matsik (Bob) of Tarentum, Pennsylvania, Patrick Brown (Margaret) of North Carolina, Terry Brown (Linda) of Mechanicsburg; and 14 grandchildren throughout the country.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider donating to the Manheim Township Public Library 595 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 in her memory. She was a passionate reader and after retirement volunteered at the library.
To send condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »