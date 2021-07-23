Ed Weber, 51, of Lancaster, PA, unexpectedly met Jesus face-to-face on Tuesday morning at home, July 20, 2021 due to natural causes. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Joan M. Kline Weber Byrne of Lititz and the late J. Edward Weber II. He was the loving husband of Vicki E. Landis Weber for 24 years.
Ed was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ and possessed a strong love and desire to serve his Gospel Community. He was The HUB director, a ministry to the students at Millersville University. He was also the director of Youth Ministry Innovations and Ultimate Experience (UE) Camp. Ed had the gift of finding Gospel Truth and Redemption in all facets of life.
In addition to his loving wife and mother, he is survived by five wonderful children, Dakota, Carley, Elijah, Elliot, and Ehren. Also surviving is his step-father, Geoffrey A. Byrne of Lititz; step-mother, Alice Weber of Toms River, NJ; parents-in-law, Charles and Eileen Landis of Manheim; and two sisters, Lisa Marie, wife of Steven J. Cockerill, of Melbourne, Australia, and Eva Davis of Maple Shade, NJ.
A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the First Campus, 121 North George Street, Millersville, PA. The family will have a private viewing. Guests will be greeted following the service in the HUB Cafe. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Youth Ministry Innovations, 133 Marticville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to The HUB, 121 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. To express a condolence with the family or to learn to know Ed deeper, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com
