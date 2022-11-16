Ed Millham

Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 19th, 1 PM, at the Strasburg Fire Co., 203 Franklin St., Strasburg, PA 17579, Ed's family will celebrate his life as a loving and dedicated father, husband, grandfather, uncle and brother, and as a Veteran of the Korean War, a Mason, and selfless volunteer for over 60 years serving his Lionville and Strasburg communities as firefighter, Chief, EMT, and fire policeman. All who love and remember Ed are welcome. BachmanSnyder.com
